Previous
Photo 4065
By the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
5
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4065
photos
190
followers
182
following
4058
4059
4060
4061
4062
4063
4064
4065
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
26th October 2025 2:22pm
Tags
nature
,
river
,
autumn
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Barb
ace
Wonderful composition! Great pov!
October 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such beautiful view…the colours of the building are quite magical.
October 27th, 2025
Kathy
ace
The colorful buildings add to the charm of this scene.
October 27th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Superb capture
October 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture!
October 27th, 2025
