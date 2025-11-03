Sign up
Photo 4070
It is still blooming.
There are still some flowers blooming at Ringve Botanical Garden. We have had a warm autumn.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
4070
photos
190
followers
182
following
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
flower
,
autumn
,
garden
,
blooming
