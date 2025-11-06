Previous
Physalis alkekengi by elisasaeter
Physalis alkekengi

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beverley ace
They are very beautiful…
November 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
November 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 6th, 2025  
