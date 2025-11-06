Sign up
Photo 4073
Physalis alkekengi
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
2nd November 2025 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
orange
,
garden
,
physalis
,
alkekengi
Beverley
ace
They are very beautiful…
November 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
November 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 6th, 2025
