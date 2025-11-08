Previous
A small waterfall by elisasaeter
Photo 4074

A small waterfall

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful scene with the water tumbling down ..fav ĝ 5
November 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact