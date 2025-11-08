Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4074
A small waterfall
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4074
photos
190
followers
182
following
1116% complete
View this month »
4067
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
4th November 2025 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
waterfall
,
autumn
,
small
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful scene with the water tumbling down ..fav ĝ 5
November 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close