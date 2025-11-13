Sign up
Previous
Photo 4076
Flower
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
6
4
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4076
photos
190
followers
182
following
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
4075
4076
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
30th October 2025 1:07pm
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
autumn
*lynn
ace
wonderful photo with the pretty flower and colorful background ~ fav
November 13th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a beautiful capture!
November 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely stripy colours a gorgeous bloom… cool capture.
November 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
November 13th, 2025
Denise Wood
Beautiful :)
November 13th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely
November 13th, 2025
