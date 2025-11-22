Sign up
Previous
Photo 4077
A rose
It's been a little break from me. My brother and I have been busy packing up our mother's apartment while there has been daylight. Then there hasn't been time for photography. Now there will be a week's break before we start again.
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
0
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
orange
,
autumn
,
rose
