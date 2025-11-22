Previous
A rose by elisasaeter
Photo 4077

A rose

It's been a little break from me. My brother and I have been busy packing up our mother's apartment while there has been daylight. Then there hasn't been time for photography. Now there will be a week's break before we start again.
22nd November 2025 22nd Nov 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact