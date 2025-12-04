Sign up
Previous
Photo 4082
Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4082
photos
189
followers
181
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
4th December 2025 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
reflections
winter
cathedral
river
landscape
seascape
trondheim
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful reflections.
December 4th, 2025
