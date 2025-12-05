Sign up
Previous
Photo 4083
Reflections in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
5
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
4083
photos
189
followers
181
following
4076
4077
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
4083
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
4th December 2025 12:33pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
winter
,
river
,
houses
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Dorothy
ace
What a wonderful shot of the homes and reflection.
December 5th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Super refelctions
December 5th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely shot.
December 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful reflections
December 5th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Awesome
December 5th, 2025
365 Project
close