Previous
Sunset from my porch by elisasaeter
Photo 4085

Sunset from my porch

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact