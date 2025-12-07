Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4085
Sunset from my porch
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4085
photos
189
followers
181
following
1119% complete
View this month »
4078
4079
4080
4081
4082
4083
4084
4085
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
7th December 2025 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
winter
,
porch
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close