Previous
The piers in Trondheim by elisasaeter
Photo 4086

The piers in Trondheim

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A truly magnificent calm capture… so very beautiful…
December 8th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful
December 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 8th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a lovely view
December 8th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely
December 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact