Previous
Photo 4088
Reflections in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
winter
,
river
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful view!
December 11th, 2025
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Very pretty
December 11th, 2025
