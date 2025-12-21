Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4090
Drops on the branch
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4090
photos
189
followers
182
following
1120% complete
View this month »
4083
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
4090
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
21st December 2025 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
nature
,
green
,
winter
,
drops
,
garden
Rob Z
ace
Simply lovely
December 21st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…. Superb
December 21st, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
So simple and pretty.
December 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close