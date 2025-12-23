Sign up
Photo 4091
Photo 4091
Tiny drop
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
21st December 2025 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
drop
,
garden
,
tiny
Beverley
ace
Superb capture…
December 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! so delightful , such a beautiful sparkly tiny droplet and a muted bokeh background - fav
December 23rd, 2025
