Photo 4095
Autumn leaves in winter
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
21st December 2025 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
garden
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
December 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
An amazing capture…. Beautiful warm colours & detail. Awesome shot…
December 28th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful focus!
December 28th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Such lovely colors
December 28th, 2025
