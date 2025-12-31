Sign up
Previous
Photo 4097
Happy New Year
With some of my sunset photos taken with my mobile phone, I wish you a very happy New Year. Now I’ve completed my 13th year here at 365.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
4
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
4097
photos
187
followers
180
following
1122% complete
View this month »
4090
4091
4092
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
new
,
sunset
,
year
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How beautiful ! a very Happy New Year Elisabeth
December 31st, 2025
Mark
Beautiful shots and a very nice arrangement. I like having one larger picture instead of say 9 snall shots. Well done!
December 31st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful images! Happy New Year to you too 🎉
December 31st, 2025
Vesna
Happy New Year! 🎄
December 31st, 2025
