Happy New Year by elisasaeter
Photo 4097

Happy New Year

With some of my sunset photos taken with my mobile phone, I wish you a very happy New Year. Now I’ve completed my 13th year here at 365.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautiful ! a very Happy New Year Elisabeth
December 31st, 2025  
Mark
Beautiful shots and a very nice arrangement. I like having one larger picture instead of say 9 snall shots. Well done!
December 31st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful images! Happy New Year to you too 🎉
December 31st, 2025  
Vesna
Happy New Year! 🎄
December 31st, 2025  
