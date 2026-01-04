Previous
A white rose by elisasaeter
Photo 4100

A white rose

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
1123% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
White on white is quite a feat
January 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact