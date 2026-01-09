Previous
Nidaros Cathedral by elisasaeter
Photo 4103

Nidaros Cathedral

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
1124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
January 9th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a beautiful image!
January 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact