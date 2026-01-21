Sign up
Previous
Photo 4107
Northern Lights
Last night we went out to look for the northern lights.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
5
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
20th January 2026 11:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
lights
,
northern
,
norway
Krista Marson
ace
very cool!
January 21st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow!
January 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice !
January 21st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
January 21st, 2026
Denise Wood
Great that you found it :) While you were looking at the southern lights, I was watching the southern lights!
January 21st, 2026
