Northern Lights by elisasaeter
Northern Lights

Last night we went out to look for the northern lights.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
Krista Marson ace
very cool!
January 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow!
January 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice !
January 21st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
January 21st, 2026  
Denise Wood
Great that you found it :) While you were looking at the southern lights, I was watching the southern lights!
January 21st, 2026  
