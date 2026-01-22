Sign up
Photo 4108
The piers in Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
winter
,
river
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Beverley
ace
So beautiful… so still
January 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 22nd, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
Do you live there? I think it would be so fun to live right there on the water. So beautiful!
January 22nd, 2026
