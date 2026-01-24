Previous
The piers are reflected in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 4109

The piers are reflected in the river

It's so slippery everywhere now, so it's hard to find anything to photograph. I can't walk everywhere along the river right now either. Sorry that there will be so many pictures of the piers.
24th January 2026

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
