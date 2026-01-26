Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4110
Withered tulip
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
4110
photos
183
followers
176
following
1126% complete
View this month »
4103
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
26th January 2026 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
winter
,
macro
,
pink
,
tulip
,
withered
Kathy
ace
Lovely colors against the white and pale blue background.
January 26th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous.
January 26th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
January 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close