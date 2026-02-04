Previous
Old Town Bridge ( Gamle Bybro ) by elisasaeter
Photo 4113

Old Town Bridge ( Gamle Bybro )

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
1126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact