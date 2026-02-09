Previous
A tulip by elisasaeter
Photo 4116

A tulip

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
1127% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty close up.
February 9th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
February 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Pretty !
February 9th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely colours
February 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact