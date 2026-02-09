Sign up
Previous
Photo 4116
A tulip
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
4
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old.
4116
photos
184
followers
177
following
1127% complete
View this month »
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
9th February 2026 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
flower
,
winter
,
macro
,
tulip
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty close up.
February 9th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty!
February 9th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Pretty !
February 9th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely colours
February 9th, 2026
