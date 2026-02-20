Sign up
Previous
Photo 4123
Me and my husband
A strange lady asked if she could take a picture of the two of us together. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
10
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
10
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
15th February 2026 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
nature
,
river
,
trip
,
out
,
husband
,
piers
,
trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely photo of the two - you both look happy !
February 20th, 2026
Beverley
ace
A very beautiful photo of your both… gorgeous positioning and view behind you. Beautiful
February 20th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
February 20th, 2026
Rosie Kind
ace
Great shot
February 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely to see you both Elisabeth. What a lovely photo.
February 20th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Nice to see you...great photo
February 20th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
February 20th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely photo of both of you.
February 20th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice to see you both.
February 21st, 2026
Kathy
ace
Good to meet you.
February 21st, 2026
