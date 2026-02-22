Previous
Winter wonderland by elisasaeter
Photo 4124

Winter wonderland

We have had a lot of snow the last 3 days. My daughters and I took a trip to Ringve Botanical Garden to take photos in the snow.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sensational!
February 22nd, 2026  
Corinne ace
Magical
February 22nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning!
February 22nd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
February 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
February 22nd, 2026  
