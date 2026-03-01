Previous
Great tit by elisasaeter
Photo 4128

Great tit

Tried some bird photography at Ringve Botanical Garden today. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured ! fav
March 1st, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
March 1st, 2026  
