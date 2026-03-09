Sign up
Previous
Photo 4131
Eurasian blue tit
Tried some bird photography at Ringve Botanical Garden again. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
3
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
4131
photos
182
followers
175
following
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
4131
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
8th March 2026 11:32am
Tags
nature
,
blue
,
bird
,
spring
,
garden
,
tit
,
eurasian
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot, lovely detail.
March 9th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Lovely feather details
March 9th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh my~
March 9th, 2026
