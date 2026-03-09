Previous
Eurasian blue tit by elisasaeter
Eurasian blue tit

Tried some bird photography at Ringve Botanical Garden again. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot, lovely detail.
March 9th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely feather details
March 9th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh my~
March 9th, 2026  
