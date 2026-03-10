Sign up
Previous
Photo 4132
Mrs. Duck
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
10th March 2026
10th Mar 26
3
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old.
4132
photos
182
followers
175
following
1132% complete
View this month »
4125
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
4131
4132
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
8th March 2026 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
spring
,
river
,
duck
,
seascape
Barb
ace
Very pretty capture!
March 10th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet ! fav
March 10th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 10th, 2026
