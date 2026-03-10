Previous
Mrs. Duck by elisasaeter
Photo 4132

Mrs. Duck

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
1132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Very pretty capture!
March 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet ! fav
March 10th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact