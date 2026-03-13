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Mr. Duck by elisasaeter
Photo 4133

Mr. Duck

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super close up and details
March 13th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
A lovely fellow.
March 13th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture !
March 13th, 2026  
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