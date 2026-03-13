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Previous
Photo 4133
Mr. Duck
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
4133
photos
182
followers
175
following
1132% complete
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
8th March 2026 9:56am
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nature
,
sea
,
bird
,
spring
,
river
,
duck
,
mr
gloria jones
ace
Super close up and details
March 13th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
A lovely fellow.
March 13th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture !
March 13th, 2026
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