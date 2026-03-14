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The old city bridge by elisasaeter
Photo 4134

The old city bridge

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot !
March 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
an amazing looking bridge...
March 14th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 14th, 2026  
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