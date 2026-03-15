Previous
A Squirrel by elisasaeter
Photo 4135

A Squirrel

Another picture of the great tit. From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
1132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Fun POV. Nice details.
March 15th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Oops, squirrel.
March 15th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pov and capture - fav
March 15th, 2026  
Corinne ace
Good catch !
March 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 15th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact