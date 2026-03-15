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Previous
Photo 4135
A Squirrel
Another picture of the great tit. From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
15th March 2026 12:06pm
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squirrel
,
nature
,
animal
,
spring
,
garden
Kathy
ace
Fun POV. Nice details.
March 15th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Oops, squirrel.
March 15th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov and capture - fav
March 15th, 2026
Corinne
ace
Good catch !
March 15th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 15th, 2026
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