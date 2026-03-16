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The coal tit by elisasaeter
Photo 4136

The coal tit

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful shot! Love the light in its eye.
March 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot - great detail and clarity ! fav
March 16th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture.
March 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
stunningly sharp detailed shot...
March 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super capture
March 16th, 2026  
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