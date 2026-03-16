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Previous
Photo 4136
The coal tit
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
4136
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
15th March 2026 11:49am
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nature
,
bird
,
spring
,
garden
,
coal
,
tit
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful shot! Love the light in its eye.
March 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shot - great detail and clarity ! fav
March 16th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
March 16th, 2026
Beverley
ace
stunningly sharp detailed shot...
March 16th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Super capture
March 16th, 2026
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