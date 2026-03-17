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Previous
Photo 4137
Squirrel in the tree
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
15th March 2026 12:05pm
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tree
,
squirrel
,
nature
,
animal
,
spring
,
garden
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture and textures
March 17th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super capture and light ! fav
March 17th, 2026
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