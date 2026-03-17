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Squirrel in the tree by elisasaeter
Photo 4137

Squirrel in the tree

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great capture and textures
March 17th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super capture and light ! fav
March 17th, 2026  
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