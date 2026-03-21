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Nidaros Cathedral by elisasaeter
Photo 4139

Nidaros Cathedral

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
terrific reflection
March 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
a truly stunning capture, peaceful stillness... super capture
March 21st, 2026  
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