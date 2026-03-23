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Eurasian chaffinch by elisasaeter
Photo 4140

Eurasian chaffinch

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Beverley ace
a stunningly pretty capture...
March 23rd, 2026  
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