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Snowdrops by elisasaeter
Photo 4141

Snowdrops

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
March 25th, 2026  
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