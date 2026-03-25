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Previous
Photo 4141
Snowdrops
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
25th March 2026 4:56pm
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white
,
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
,
snowdrops
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
March 25th, 2026
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