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Crocus by elisasaeter
Photo 4142

Crocus

It has started to bloom in Ringve Botanical Garden. Spring has now arrived. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty - a lovely blue !
March 27th, 2026  
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