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Sunset by elisasaeter
Photo 4149

Sunset

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
April 7th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
April 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous!
April 7th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Gorgeous sunset!
April 7th, 2026  
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