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Previous
Photo 4149
Sunset
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17
Taken
7th April 2026 8:07pm
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nature
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sunset
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sea
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spring
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seascape
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trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
April 7th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
April 7th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous!
April 7th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Gorgeous sunset!
April 7th, 2026
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