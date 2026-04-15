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Previous
Photo 4151
Rhododendron
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
12th April 2026 10:30am
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nature
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flowers
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macro
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pink
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spring
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garden
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rhododendron
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