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Yellow star-of-Bethlehem by elisasaeter
Photo 4152

Yellow star-of-Bethlehem

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Very pretty.
April 17th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
April 17th, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful capture... gorgeousness
April 17th, 2026  
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