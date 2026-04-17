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Previous
Photo 4152
Yellow star-of-Bethlehem
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
17th April 2026 6:45pm
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nature
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
macro
,
star
,
garden
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty.
April 17th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
April 17th, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautiful capture... gorgeousness
April 17th, 2026
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