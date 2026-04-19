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The piers in Trondheim by elisasaeter
Photo 4153

The piers in Trondheim

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely !
April 19th, 2026  
Beverley ace
stunning capture... stunning ripples passing by
April 19th, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
April 19th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great leading line
April 19th, 2026  
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