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Previous
Photo 4153
The piers in Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
19th April 2026 10:24am
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Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
spring
,
river
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely !
April 19th, 2026
Beverley
ace
stunning capture... stunning ripples passing by
April 19th, 2026
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
April 19th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great leading line
April 19th, 2026
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