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After the sunset by elisasaeter
Photo 4154

After the sunset

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! an amazing sky and colour to the clouds !
April 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
April 20th, 2026  
Krista Marson
zenscape
April 20th, 2026  
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