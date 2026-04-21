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Previous
Photo 4155
Old city bridge and the piers
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
4155
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179
followers
172
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
19th April 2026 10:33am
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Tags
nature
,
bridge
,
reflections
,
old
,
river
,
city
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
LManning (Laura)
ace
So nice
April 21st, 2026
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