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Old city bridge and the piers by elisasaeter
Photo 4155

Old city bridge and the piers

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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LManning (Laura) ace
So nice
April 21st, 2026  
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