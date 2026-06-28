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Photo 4184
Snøhetta
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
4184
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177
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170
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
28th June 2026 11:32am
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nature
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summer
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snøhetta
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a beautiful scene.
June 30th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely scenic view !
June 30th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful view!
June 30th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful landscape capture
June 30th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Super landscape
June 30th, 2026
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