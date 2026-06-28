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Snøhetta by elisasaeter
Photo 4184

Snøhetta

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
What a beautiful scene.
June 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scenic view !
June 30th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful view!
June 30th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful landscape capture
June 30th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Super landscape
June 30th, 2026  
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