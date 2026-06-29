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Gardar by elisasaeter
Photo 4185

Gardar

Dole stallion Gardar was let loose in the mountains with his mares for the next couple of months.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Gorgeous. He seems delighted
July 1st, 2026  
Babs ace
Hre looks so excited
July 1st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lose and free to have fun with all those mares!! A lovely shot ! fav
July 1st, 2026  
KWind ace
Great action shot.
July 1st, 2026  
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