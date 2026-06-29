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Previous
Photo 4185
Gardar
Dole stallion Gardar was let loose in the mountains with his mares for the next couple of months.
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
27th June 2026 1:11pm
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nature
,
animal
,
horse
,
summer
,
dole
,
stallion
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous. He seems delighted
July 1st, 2026
Babs
ace
Hre looks so excited
July 1st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lose and free to have fun with all those mares!! A lovely shot ! fav
July 1st, 2026
KWind
ace
Great action shot.
July 1st, 2026
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