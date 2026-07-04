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34th wedding anniversary by elisasaeter
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34th wedding anniversary

I got married in the same dress that my mother wore in 1965. Mom and Dad were married for 59 years when Dad died. The dress was at my mother's house until she died. Now it hangs in our closet.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Lynne
Happy Anniversary to you both. And how special to wear your mom's wedding gown.
July 4th, 2026  
Kate ace
Happy anniversary! Hope you will be able to pass the heirloom dress on.
July 4th, 2026  
Jane T ace
Happy Anniversary!
July 4th, 2026  
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