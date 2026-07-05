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Lilium martagon by elisasaeter
Photo 4188

Lilium martagon

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Beverley ace
Gorgeous capture… soo very pretty
July 5th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
July 5th, 2026  
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