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Red flower by elisasaeter
Photo 4189

Red flower

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely !
July 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful heart-shaped petals
July 6th, 2026  
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