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Previous
Photo 4189
Red flower
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
5th July 2026 11:12am
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red
,
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
garden
,
summer
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely !
July 6th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful heart-shaped petals
July 6th, 2026
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