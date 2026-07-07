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Bumblebee on blue flower by elisasaeter
Photo 4190

Bumblebee on blue flower

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details

*lynn ace
fabulous! fav
July 7th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot!
July 7th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous!
July 7th, 2026  
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