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Previous
Photo 4191
Reflections in the river
Finally the river was still again so I could try out the new camera while the piers were reflected in the river.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5MarkII
Taken
9th July 2026 12:06pm
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nature
,
reflections
,
river
,
landscape
,
summer
,
seascape
,
piers
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely reflections.
July 9th, 2026
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