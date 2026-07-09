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Reflections in the river by elisasaeter
Photo 4191

Reflections in the river

Finally the river was still again so I could try out the new camera while the piers were reflected in the river.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 60 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 32 and 28 years old. ...
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Carole Sandford ace
Lovely reflections.
July 9th, 2026  
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